Tropical Storm Fay could strike Long Island on Friday with dangerously high winds and surf, flash floods and one to two inches of rain, the National Weather Service said.

The first named tropical storm of the season was about 310 miles south of New York City at midnight, the weather service said. The storm is expected to make landfall in the New York City area Friday night but before then, downpours and and thunderstorms will become increasingly likely after 10 a.m.

The storm’s winds could hit 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph from early Friday afternoon to Saturday morning, the weather service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently Cloudy ISLIP, NY Islip Weather Station 75° Cloudy 78°/74° 78°/74° SEE FULL FORECAST

"Torrential rainfall within a short period of time will be possible and this could lead to flooding of low lying, urban and poor drainage areas," the weather service said. Some smaller streams and rivers could overflow their banks.

The weather service issued a tropical storm warning for the Island, singling out in particular Lindenhurst, Sayville and Patchogue.

A flash flood watch will last until Friday evening and a high surf advisory runs from 11 a.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday, while a high rip current warning runs from 6 a.m. Friday until Saturday evening.

Thanks to Fay, the daytime high expected on Friday is just 78 degrees.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Saturday also could start off with rain and once again showers becomes increasingly likely after 10 a.m., though the probabilities do decline to 40%.

The rain, heavy at times, then should clear off, allowing the sun to pose the next hazard.

The daytime high of 86 degrees will be topped by the heat index of 96, according to the weather service.

More storms and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night and they could last into Sunday morning.

And then the skies again might clear, allowing the temperature to rise to about 86 degrees, the weather service said.

Downpours and sunshine could alternate Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday, however, should be clear and dry.