Friday — despite a 40% chance of showers after 9 a.m — could be the last day to savor before several days of possibly perilous, scorching heat and humidity arrives, forecasters said.

On Friday, the National Weather Service said, "Clouds will vary in coverage through the day, but generally fewer clouds will be around in the afternoon."

The high for the day will be just 80 degrees, which is a few degrees below normal.

And then a brutal heat wave, which led the weather service to issue a hazardous weather outlook though early next week, begins setting in on Saturday, which should be sunny and hot with a high of 88 degrees.

"High pressure keeps us dry on Saturday, but the heat will increase with highs about seven to 10 degrees above normal," the weather service said.

Heat indices Saturday are forecast to be mostly in the lower 90s, but could potentially reach 95 in a few spots, the weather service cautioned.

And Sunday will be even hotter, with heat indices likely hitting 100 — and then rising to 104 on Monday, the weather service predicted.

Potentially, those indices could climb further, to 105, on Sunday and Monday, when the high temperatures are expected to be in the 90s, the forecasters warned.

Tuesday is slightly more promising.

"The heat and humidity probably continues into Tuesday with heat indices in the mid-90s," the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday share the same 30% chance of showers with daytime highs in the mid-80s.