It looks like Long Island is in for another off-and-on pattern of possibly powerful storms and sun.

Friday morning should start with rain — hopefully clearing by 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

And then, a much-desired break in the recent string of scorching weather.

Friday’s daytime high will be just 79 degrees, around 10 degrees lower than the highs hit for much of the past week.

Saturday should deliver lots of sunshine and warmth, with a high during the day of 85 degrees.

Starting Sunday and running through Wednesday, however, there will be a 40 to 50% chance of downpours and thunderstorms, the weather service said.

High temperatures during the day for that period should be in the mid-80s.

What the experts call the "main impacts" from Hurricane Isaias should reach Long Island on Tuesday to Wednesday.

"It's much too early to provide any specific details with the track and intensity uncertain, but the storm should be closely monitored," the weather service said.

The hurricane was about 385 miles southeast of Nassau as of 5 a.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. Its winds were clocked at 80 mph and it was traveling at about 17 mph.

Though the storm is headed to Florida, and could arrive there early Saturday morning, its current track then starts heading along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states.