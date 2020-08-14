TODAY'S PAPER
By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Aside from possibly some showers around lunchtime, Friday should be sunny with a high in the low 80s — and happily for many, less humid, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be the day to spend outdoors as there is a 50% chance of rain on Sunday and the odds are 40% on Monday.

Any downpours on Friday should not linger long.

"Most of the tri-state area will be dry, however showers will be possible mainly across Long Island, the city, northeast New Jersey, and the lower Hudson Valley," the weather said, putting the odds of rain at about 30% from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

And the air should be drier, quite a boon after rather a damp stretch.

"High temperatures will be near normal and it will feel less muggy than it has for the past several days," the weather service predicted.

Saturday’s sunshine, with a day time high of 80 degrees, will be followed by a 30% chance of rain that night that may stick around Sunday, when the high will be just 78 degrees.

"At the moment models are keeping the heaviest rainfall south of Long Island," the weather service said.

"However if the system drifts north, rain amounts ranging between one to 2 inches total across southern New York, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut are not out of the question," it said, warning flash floods may arise late this weekend.

After possible showers Monday, when the odds of rain are 40%, the Tuesday to Wednesday stretch all looks sunny with temperatures in the low 80s.

Highs Monday are expected to be in the low 80s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

