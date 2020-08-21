TODAY'S PAPER
﻿Sunshine and a daytime high in the 80s — about the only imperfect factor in Friday’s forecast is the gradually rising humidity that forecasters predict.

Still, afternoon swimmers and surfers be advised: there is a high risk of rip currents at Nassau beaches and a moderate risk further east, the National Weather Service said.

Saturday and Sunday share the same slight, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said. Any downpours, with any luck, may hold off at least until after midday.

A hot and humid weekend is forecast. The same daytime high of 86 degrees is expected for Saturday and Sunday.

As the weather service says: "For the weekend look for a more typical late summer regime to set in. It will become more noticeably humid into Saturday and Sunday."

Heat indices should at least not reach truly unbearable levels.

"It will be noticeably warmer both days with the metro areas approaching 90, with heat indices at this time expected to fall below heat advisory criteria," the weather service said.

Before that, Friday’s higher humidity will be more tolerable.

"Look for today to be a touch more humid, but by no means oppressive with dew point readings getting mainly into the lower and middle 60s," the weather service said. "Afternoon temperatures should manage to get into the middle 80s across much of the region, with coastal communities mainly in the lower 80s."

Monday should be sunny and a touch hotter, with the weather service predicting a daytime high just below 90 degrees.

There is a 30% chance of afternoon showers on Tuesday, when highs are expected to be in the mid 80s, but Wednesday and Thursday should be sunny and hot, with thermometers reaching the upper 80s. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

