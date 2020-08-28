TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: More storms, with heavy rain and gusting winds

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

While Long Islanders caught a break Thursday when a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service came and went without one in sight, there's a good chance the Island won't be so lucky when it comes to violent thunderstorms predicted for Friday.

The weather service said there's a chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. That chance increases to 50 to 70% in the evening, with heavy rains and gusting winds expected late Friday into Saturday. Rain is expected all day Saturday before sunny skies return Sunday, the weather service said.

Earlier this week the weather service predicted Long Island might get battered by isolated thunderstorms packing wind gusts of up to 60 mph on Thursday, and warned that tornadoes also might be possible. It turned out most of the storm damage was north of the Island — in upstate New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts — though in a report issued overnight the weather service said most storm-related damage was contained to the North Fork. It said there were reports of large tree limbs down in Cutchogue, where winds of 53 mph were recorded.

Limited storm-related power outages were repaired relatively quickly and as of 5:42 a.m. PSEG Long Island was reporting 49 customers without power.

Forecasters said Long Islanders can expect temperatures into the mid-80s Friday before more moderate temperatures hovering in the high 70s or right around 80 degrees follow on Saturday and into next week, when September begins.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

