Long Islanders can anticipate lots of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s for Friday and Saturday, while the odds of a rainy Sunday afternoon have declined to just 30%, forecasters said.

Yet the fair weather expected to then set in through Thursday conceals potential hazards — rip currents and beach erosion courtesy of Tropical Storm Paulette — though nothing like the flash floods caused by Thursday's unusually intense downpours.

The humidity that accompanied Thursday’s rain — estimated at more than 4 inches in a few spots, including Merrick and Copiague — departs Friday as high pressure arrives from the Great Lakes, the National Weather Service said.

"A northerly flow with the building high will promote lowering dew points through the day, so it will feel less humid as the day progresses," the weather service said.

Atlantic Ocean lovers on Friday should beware of a high risk of rip currents in eastern Suffolk and a moderate risk in more western beaches.

And the nights are becoming a bit chillier, especially away from the moderating effect of the ocean, as clear skies let the day’s heat escape.

"Inland areas end up mostly 45-50, with 50s elsewhere across the forecast area," the weather service said.

Autumn is signaling its arrival: The astronomical summer ends Sept. 22.

Saturday "will feel a little more fall-like with highs in the low 70s and dew points in the mid-40s to around 50," the weather service said. Highs are expected to be in the mid-70s Sunday.

Paulette, expected to become a hurricane when it hits Bermuda this weekend, could erode Long Island beaches and bring a high risk of rip currents next week.

"Main indirect impacts at this time appear to be from long period southwest swells, with potential for a high rip current risk continuing through much of next week, and potentially high surf and beach erosion concerns for early to mid next week," the weather service said.

While showers are possible after noon on Sunday, the Monday to Thursday period should start closing out summer on a high note, with sunny skies and daytime highs all in the 70s.