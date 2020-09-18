Once past some possible Friday morning showers — the odds are only 30% — Long Islanders can anticipate another late-summer sunny stretch all the way through the weekend into next Thursday, experts said.

However, it will be quite a bit cooler than usual.

"Forecast highs this weekend are only in the low to mid-60s, which is approximately, 10 degrees below normal," the National Weather Service in Islip said.

A high near 70 is expected Friday, but nighttime temperatures this weekend and even some frost also will show that autumn is trying to jostle its way in ahead of summer’s official end on Sept. 22, the weather service said.

This leaf season, when trees reveal the crimson, orange and yellow glories their green leaves hide all spring and summer, may only be average this autumn, Cornell University experts said, as the dry and warm weather does not produce "optimal colors."

However, "The forecast looking forward appears to have sunny days and cool nights which will help maximize leave sugar production and keep it locked in the leaf, resulting in the potential for more vibrant colors," said Taryn Bauerle, associate professor of plant science, by email.

Other signs of the fall will also be evident. "For the next few nights, some patchy frost is forecast for the most interior locations in the region where winds will be relatively lighter and with lows getting into the mid- to upper 30s," the National Weather Service said.

Friday’s moderate rip current risk will continue into next week and coastal residents this weekend may be coping with some of the other hazards of living near the water, including erosion, the National Weather Service said.

"In addition, high surf, beach erosion, and beach flooding will develop Sunday and continue into early next (week)."

After Monday, when the daytime high should be much like the weekend, hitting 65, temperatures should gradually warm, hitting 69 Tuesday, 74 Wednesday and 76 Thursday, the weather service said.

Happily for Long Island, an upper trough should guide Tropical Cyclone Teddy off what the weather service calls far northern New England from Tuesday to Wednesday.

"This would have no more impact than keep the area under a dry Northwest flow," the weather service said.

"Before then though, the area will reside in [a] Northeast flow Saturday through Monday which at times will [produce] gusts up to 20 mph, especially along the coast."

Teddy’s track takes it near Bermuda over the weekend, possibly bringing the triple play of heavy rain, powerful winds and a storm surge, and afflicting the southeast U.S. coast with what the National Hurricane Center calls life-threatening surf though it should stay out to sea.