Early-morning drivers beware: dense fog may obscure roads, especially by the coast and rivers, the National Weather Service’s forecasters warned.

After that, Friday’s skies should be mostly sunny with thermometers rising to an unusually warm high of 77 degrees. Overnight, there is a 20% chance of rain after 2 a.m.

That sets the stage for a possible pattern of sun and rain trading places over the weekend due to what the weather service calls "remnants of Beta."

Now about 60 miles north-northeast of Birmingham, Alabama, the post-tropical cyclone is expected to weaken further but still bring as much as three inches of rain to the southern Appalachians into the Carolinas on Friday, the College Park-based Climate Prediction Center said.

No Atlantic basin storms — at the moment — are developing, giving coastal dwellers a bit of a break during this exceptionally active season, experts said.

On Long Island, Atlantic Ocean beaches will have a moderate risk of rip currents Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.

For the weekend, the weather service said, "At this time, rainfall looks to be hit and miss and light with less than a tenth of an inch."

Both the humidity and temperatures will be higher than average.

"Highs will generally be in the mid- to upper 70s with lows in the 60s," the meteorologists said.

Saturday’s shower odds are 30% and it will be cloudy. A daytime high of 73 degrees is expected.

Sunday may be the day to hold out for. After some sprinkles before 8 a.m. or so, the sunshine should return, raising temperatures to 73 degrees during the day before possible downpours arrive that night.

Monday likely will be rainy: the odds of showers are 50%, the weather service calculated. A high near 75 degrees is expected.

Tuesday’s downpour chances are slightly higher — 60% — before Wednesday and Thursday bring sunny skies, the weather service said, with daytime thermometers lingering around the 70s.