Friday’s clouds could bring an afternoon shower or two — the odds of rain are 30% — but the sun also should be out and about, helping the daytime high reach the 60s, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

Both Saturday and Sunday should be sunny with matching daytime highs of 67 degrees.

Before that, look for Friday’s skies to clear in time for a cool night.

"We could see the area begin to clear out by the late afternoon while the surface cold front pushes east through Long Island," the weather service said. "Temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-60s near the city and most of the surrounding areas will remain in the low 60s through the day."

On Saturday, look for dry air — more in keeping with autumn, when it is supposed to feel crisp, than the recent summer-like mugginess — as dew points descend to the 40s.

"This in addition to the clearing skies should lead to a cool start to Saturday morning," the weather service said. "Ambient temperatures will range from the low 50s across Long Island and New York City to the mid-40s along the Lower Hudson."

Another cooling factor will be light north winds, the weather service said.

Showers might arrive Sunday night, when the odds of rain are 50%, as they are on Monday as well.

After that, the sun should dominate the skies from Tuesday to Thursday. Wednesday is predicted to be the warmest day by several degrees, with a daytime high of 70 degrees expected, the weather service said.