Look for a splendid early autumn day on Friday, filled with sunshine and mild breezes that are expected to top out at around 10 mph — about one-fifth the speed of the fierce gusts seen midweek, meteorologists said.

The forecast is similarly promising — but surprisingly warm — for the weekend.

Friday's expected daytime high of 67 degrees will be eclipsed Saturday, when the temperature could hit 75 degrees — and perhaps 80 in and around New York City, the National Weather Service's Islip office said.

Sunday, also predicted to offer plenty of sunshine, will be a cooler 70 degrees. And then rain may arrive that night and continue through Monday's Columbus Day holiday and possibly through Tuesday, before clear skies return on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service said.

Before that, Friday morning will be a bit chilly — just before dawn it was only 45 degrees in Islip — but the forecasters said thermometers should hit the mid-60s during the day and the night will be milder.

"Lows will only be in the upper 40s inland to the 50s elsewhere," the weather service said.

Despite the exceptional heat expected on Saturday — with the anticipated 80-degree mark approximately 10 degrees above normal — the weather service does not see any records being set.

Last year, however, October did see thermometers climb to a record 89 degrees, according to weather service data that stretches back to 1963. While the mean temperature for the month is 54.3 degrees, the normal high temperature is 63 degrees and the low is 45.5.

Offsetting Saturday's heat will be some stronger winds, especially during the afternoon. Those winds should clock in around 20 to 25 mph "in most locations," the weather service said, but may reach 30 mph around the East End.

A cold front will approach Long Island on Saturday night.

"It will remain mild Saturday night as there is no push of cooler air despite the front beginning to move into the area. Lows will be in the 50s inland and lower 60s near the coast," the weather service said.

And while Sunday also should be sunny, "remnant moisture from Delta" could increase the likelihood of downpours by early Monday, the weather service said.

Delta is expected to be a major hurricane when it makes landfall, which is expected to happen Friday night.

A "life-threatening storm surge is expected near and east of where Delta makes landfall this evening, and a storm surge warning is in effect from High Island, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi," the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said, also predicting intense, flood-causing rain, with 10 inches possible in spots before the storm weakens and clears away over the following three days.

Forecasting models for Long Island clash over how much rain may arrive on Monday, the weather service said, with only one predicting 1½ to 2½ inches and even higher amounts in a few areas.

Monday's daytime high will be 58 degrees, but on Tuesday, when the odds of rain are 50%, thermometers should bounce back up to 69 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday should be just as warm, but fair.