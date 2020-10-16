TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Rainy day, minor coastal flooding possible in Nassau

The National Weather Service’s Islip office said Friday will feature rain with downpours, likely to arrive after 9 a.m., and high temperatures in the 60s. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Anyone longing for cooler, more normal autumn weather will not have to wait long.

Friday’s downpours, likely to arrive after 9 a.m., will be delivered by a slowly-arriving front with waves of low pressure. Temperatures Friday morning will peak at about 64 degrees before descending during the day, possibly into the 40s during the night, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

The rain should clear out by 9 a.m. on Saturday, and the sun should arrive, raising thermometers to 59 degrees, the weather service said in a statement.

The Sunday to Thursday period should offer at least partly sunny skies, ending the cool streak with temperatures in the 60s during the day.

And the nights may be cloudy, holding in the day’s warmth, much like a blanket.

Friday’s new moon means the morning high tide could bring minor coastal flooding to Nassau’s South Shore, the weather service advised.

As much as 1 to 1½ inches of rain may fall by Saturday morning.

"After a breezy start to the day with clearing taking place from west to east during the morning hours and any showers ending early, the winds will begin to diminish quickly into the late afternoon and early evening hours," forecasters said of Saturday.

And unlike later in the week, Saturday's clear nighttime sky will result in a surprisingly chilly night.

"Thus agricultural interests should note that areas of frost are likely based on current projections of sky, wind, and temperatures for most outlying areas," the weather service said. "The more sheltered interior sections are expected to get to, or near freezing for early Sunday morning."

Sunday’s high for the day should be 62 degrees — the lowest temperature by several degrees until at least Thursday — and the night should be milder, with temperatures clinging to the mid-50s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

The Rev. Demetrios N. Calogredes, (center) pastor of Senior housing project breaks ground in Smithtown as protests continue
Riverhead High School in a 2018 file photo Officials: COVID-19 cases reported at 2 LI schools
Keith Caputo, 39, of Center Moriches, founded the Nonprofit with 'real deal' founder gives away Halloween costumes
You have 21 months to submit the FAFSA FAFSA is open. Here's why you should file now
Former Town Supervisor Peter McGowan, shown in 2006, Former Islip Town supervisor Peter McGowan dies at 83
Supporters of President Donald Trump Thursday at Sunrise Trump car parade gathers in Massapequa
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search