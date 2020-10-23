TODAY'S PAPER
By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A misty Friday morning will greet Long Islanders, who can plan for a similar start on Saturday and then savor Sunday — the only fully sunny day through next week, when clouds and possible rain are predicted until Thursday, forecasters said.

Friday’s fog and light rain may last until noon. Then look for clouds to keep daytime temperatures in the low 60s, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

"However, depending on where clouds do actually diminish, these areas might see warmer temperatures than (are) currently forecast," the weather service said.

Hurricane Epsilon, which curved around Bermuda and was about 195 miles east northeast of the island at 5 a.m. Friday, will bring long swells to the Atlantic coast, which could reach five to eight feet off Long Island, according to the weather service and the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

"Long period swells will be highest tonight through Saturday night, then gradually subside Sunday through Tuesday," the weather service said Friday.

After a cloudy Saturday, with a daytime high of 67 degrees expected, the damp and unusually warm air so noticeable the past few days finally will depart.

"The cold front will move through Saturday, with Canadian high pressure building in behind it Saturday night into Sunday," the weather service said. "This will usher in a much cooler and drier air mass."

Thermometers could fall into the 30s and 40s Saturday night, and only rise into the high 50s on Sunday during the day, the forecasters said.

The odds of showers on Monday to Wednesday are the same: 30%, the weather service predicted. Daytime temperatures, yet again, will be warmer than usual, rising into the low 60s.

On Thursday, however, the sunshine should reappear, but the daytime high will only hit the upper 50s, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution.

