Friday morning starts out on Long Island with rain and possibly coastal flooding, and by midday temperatures will plunge, triggering an overnight freeze warning, forecasters said.

The odds of rain are 100%, though mostly before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service’s Islip office. And look out for wind gusts that could hit 36 mph.

The former hurricane Zeta, having devastated Gulf Coast states, depriving millions of power and killing six, should veer into the Atlantic Ocean from southern New Jersey early this morning.

And on Long Island, the weather service said, a low pressure system "pushes off the coast towards daybreak," bringing in much colder air from the north.

"Temperatures will fall into the middle 30s up north, to the upper 30s and lower 40s elsewhere by or shortly after daybreak," forecasters said, advising the northern part of the metropolitan area may even see light and wet snow.

The Island can expect as much as half an inch of rain on Friday, in addition to the 1 to about 1½ inch that fell over the past 23 hours, the weather service said, citing unofficial totals.

A coastal flood advisory for southwestern Suffolk runs through 2 p.m. Friday. An advisory for northeastern and southeastern Suffolk starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m., the weather service said.

Southern Nassau is under a flood advisory through 11 a.m.

"Much colder air, the coldest of the season, moves into all of the area tonight as the center of surface high pressure builds over the region," the weather service said Friday.

Though the wind will subside, the weather service said, "Freezing temperatures are expected even along the coast, with just above freezing temperatures in New York City and Nassau and Hudson counties, and a freeze watch has been issued for Friday evening through Saturday morning."

Saturday’s Halloween, however, will be sunny and milder: The high should reach 47 degrees during the day, the weather service said.

While there may be overnight showers, the odds are only 20%. Sunday should be sunny, at least until the afternoon, when the chances of downpours are 30%. Highs in the low 60s are expected.

Monday and Tuesday’s Election Day should be sunny with twin daytime highs of 48 degrees. Wednesday also will be bright and clear, but as much as 19 degrees warmer.

With AP