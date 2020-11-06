TODAY'S PAPER
The two main weather themes of early November seen so far will continue: patchy fog in the morning and night, coupled with usually warm temperatures and at least partly sunny days from Friday until next Wednesday’s Veterans Day, when downpours may arrive.

Friday’s spotty fog should be gone by about 9 a.m., allowing the sun to raise thermometers to about 64 degrees, the National Weather Service's Islip office said.

Once again, anyone out and about Friday night may be able to skip a coat, vest or sweater, as a low of just 51 degrees is predicted.

"Overnight lows for this time of year will be about 10 degrees above normal," the weather service said.

The fog may return Friday night before once again disappearing in the morning, so Saturday’s weather should match Friday’s, except possibly it may be a few degrees warmer.

Fog may trouble Saturday-night drivers but should be gone before morning, the weather service said, so Sunday should be sun-filled with a high of 66 degrees, according to the weather service.

The dominant factor denying Long Island — at least so far — the cool down some may long for after a sultry summer is a high pressure system sitting off the Atlantic Ocean, the weather service said.

"Above normal temperatures therefore will be the rule over the next several days and through the first half of the week," the weather service said.

It added: "Surface high pressure will be over or very close to the area providing light winds, mainly clear to partly cloudy skies, and well above normal temperatures for this time of year."

Look for a mostly sunny Monday and a twin on Tuesday, with daytime highs in the mid-60s.

Clouds may sweep in Tuesday night, and the odds of rain on Wednesday are 50%, the weather service said, adding Long Islanders can expect a daytime high of 67 degrees.

On Thursday, there is a 30% chance of rain, the weather service said, but that leaves an opening for the sun to appear. A daytime high of 61 degrees is predicted that day.

