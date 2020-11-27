Sunshine increasingly will dominate the next three days, right through the weekend, while temperatures will slightly decline from the high 50s to the low 50s, forecasters said.

And then the work week, likely starting off with rain and possibly hazardous winds, marks the end of what the National Weather Service’s Islip office calls the "persistence forecast" — or the consistent pattern of weather expected on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Before that, Friday should be only partly sunny. The daytime high will reach 58 degrees, and breezes will top out at 5 mph.

It will not be a night well-suited to star gazing.

"So for tonight, (forecasters) expected partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows from the upper 30s to mid 40s," the weather service said.

Don’t be downcast if Saturday begins with overcast skies. They shouldn’t linger too long.

The "partly to mostly cloudy morning yields to afternoon sunshine in their wake and falling dewpoints, while temps still rise into the 50s," the weather service said.

Then New Yorkers can anticipate a colder Saturday night, the weather service said, "under mostly clear skies and fairly good radiational cooling as high pressure builds in, with lows 25 to 30 inland, in the 30s most elsewhere, and around 40 in NYC."

Sunday should be sunnier than Saturday and a bit cooler, with a high during the day of 51 degrees.

Monday morning commuters should be spared the rain, as it likely will hold off until noon.

The odds of showers are 60%, the weather service said. There could be periods of moderate to heavy rain from a "plume of subtropical moisture," the weather service said.

"A widespread 1 to 2 inch rainfall is possible, which could lead to some minor impacts," the forecasters said.

While it will be a warm 60 degrees during the day, those downpours could be accompanied by powerful winds, as what the weather service calls a rapidly developing low pressure "quickly tracks up the Appalachians on Monday."

Winds could clock in at 45 mph along Long Island’s coast, the weather service said, due to a low level jet stream.

"High ocean seas look likely, especially late Monday into Tuesday. Seas may build to nine to 12 feet.There may also be four to six-foot seas on (the) central and eastern Long Island Sound," the weather service said.

Tuesday’s chances of rain are 50% and it will again be mild, with a daytime high of 56 degrees expected.

Both Wednesday and Thursday are predicted to be sunny and cooler, with daytime highs in the upper 40s.