Rain-haters should get out and about early Friday as rain arrives after midday, kicking off a powerful coastal storm that on Saturday could bring 45 mph wind gusts and conceivably a little wet snow, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Saturday. Up to 1½ inches of rain are predicted and flooding should be minor.

And don't despair: the second half of the weekend should be just fine.

Sunday should be sunny, with a high during the day of 42 degrees. The Monday to Thursday stretch should be just about the same.

The storm sweeping in early Friday afternoon is the result of a cold front mixing with a trough, an elongated area of low pressure, and another system over the Great Lakes, the forecasters said.

The rain should be light at first.

"Temperatures for today will average a bit above normal, despite a good deal of cloud cover," the weather service said. Highs are expected to be in the upper 40s.

It added, "The current storm track consensus should result in a northeast wind for Friday night into early Saturday, with the winds then backing to the north and northwest through the day on Saturday."

Along the coast, wind gusts could range from 30 to 45 mph.

"Due to the lack of a true cold air source the precipitation should fall in the form of mainly rain, although northern and north may see a mix with or a brief changeover to snow as cold air gets wrapped in behind the deepening and departing system on Saturday," the weather service said.

On Long Island, there is a chance of rain and snow Saturday night, mainly before 7 p.m., the weather service said.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-40s Saturday morning, then drop into the low 40s, the weather service said.