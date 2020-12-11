Though early-morning temperatures are hovering right around freezing, the National Weather Service said Long Island is headed into the low-to-mid 50s Friday with mostly sunny skies and gradually increasing winds in store.

Enjoy it while you can, because forecasters are calling for patchy fog and rain on Saturday, with showers also possible both Sunday and Monday.

A small craft advisory is in effect for all South Shore ocean waters from Sandy Hook to Fire Island Inlet from 10 a.m. through 9 p.m. An advisory is also in effect from 10 a.m. through midnight from Fire Island Inlet to Moriches Inlet. East of that the advisory is in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Early-morning light winds will increase to between 8-13 mph across Long Island on Friday, then slow into the early evening, when patchy fog is possible. Overnight temperatures will remain in the 40s, with rain likely moving into the area early Saturday.

Forecasters said that chance of rain is about 60% and said temperatures will remain in the 50s Saturday into Sunday.