Friday’s clouds will lift away, the sun will shine, and it will be quite cold — much like Saturday — with just a slim chance of snow showers on Sunday night, the National Weather Service’s Islip office said.

Early-morning drivers on Friday should be on the lookout for slippery spots after this week's snowstorm gave the Eastern Seaboard an early reminder of winter’s hazards — though it remains autumn until Monday, when the seasons officially switch with the winter solstice.

"There could be some patchy black ice…kind of leftover snow on the roads," weather service meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki said by telephone.

And that snow will not be gone any time soon, as temperatures will be unusually cold through Saturday before gradually climbing next week.

The high on Thursday — the day before Christmas — is expected to spike to nearly 53 degrees, the weather service said. And right now, there is a 30% chance of rain that day, the weather service said.

Bitter cold today

Before that, Friday’s expected daytime high of 34 degrees understates just how cold it will feel: the wind chill is estimated at 15 to 25, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The north wind, however, will only range from 9 to 13 mph, around one-fourth of the 57-mph peak clocked on Thursday in Bayville in Nassau County, according to the weather service. The maximum wind speed clocked Thursday in Suffolk was 74 mph.

Despite the warnings of black ice, a Suffolk police spokeswoman said early Friday morning that there had only been about six fender benders on minor roads. A Nassau police spokesman said there had been no reports of accidents.

Power outages appear to have eased after more than 16,000 PSEG Long Island customers lost power due to this week's snowstorm. As of 6:51 a.m. Friday, the utility reported nine customers without power.

Friday night, temperatures will dive to 21 degrees, the weather service said, and Saturday will be a day to layer up.

"With nearly clear skies and near calm winds, along with the snow cover, temperatures will be well below normal,," the weather service said.

Look for a high temperature Saturday of 35 degrees, with a wind chill of 15 to 25.

Sunday, however, should have a milder daytime high of 43 degrees and it could be cloudy, the weather service said. There could be "a few rain and/or snow showers across the region on Sunday, into Sunday night," the weather service said.

The Monday to Thursday period will see similar temperatures bouncing between the mid-40s during the day and the 30s at night. There is a 30% chance of showers on Thursday.