TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Morning
SEARCH
27° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Mostly sunny and chilly

The National Weather Service said Friday will be mostly sunny, but chilly, with temperatures rising to the low 40s and dropping into the 20s by night. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

Friday will be mostly sunny but chilly, with temperatures rising to the low 40s and dropping into the 20s by night.

That pattern should hold at least through Thursday, said John Cristantello, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. "It’s very benign weather," he said.

Previously, a chance of rain and snow had been forecast for Tuesday.

A weather system off the Carolinas, which is bringing snow and rain to that area and parts of the Mid-Atlantic, is heading out to sea but passing too far south to affect this region with much more than "high, thin" clouds that Long Islanders may spot rolling in Friday, Cristantello said.

The normal historical range for this day is a 38-degree high and a 23-degree low, according to weather service historical data recorded in Islip. The record high for this day was 59 degrees in 1998. The record low was -1 degree in 1968.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

More news

On Christmas Day, chef and CEO of Artist Chef whips up 'amazing' Christmas dinner for LI family, free of charge
Joe Winters helped build his family's West Babylon-based Joe Winters: He helped build family carting business
From left, Julia Levine, 17, Danielle Kacaj, 17, Long Island has 41 scholars in Regeneron science competition
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder presented a draft proposal Ryder: Nassau police reforms will include use of bodycams
Local infectious disease experts discuss the ebbs and flows Take safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine when available, doctors say
Local educators are discussing what schools and parents Educators discuss safety challenges amid pandemic after holiday break
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search