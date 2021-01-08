Friday will be mostly sunny but chilly, with temperatures rising to the low 40s and dropping into the 20s by night.

That pattern should hold at least through Thursday, said John Cristantello, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton. "It’s very benign weather," he said.

Previously, a chance of rain and snow had been forecast for Tuesday.

A weather system off the Carolinas, which is bringing snow and rain to that area and parts of the Mid-Atlantic, is heading out to sea but passing too far south to affect this region with much more than "high, thin" clouds that Long Islanders may spot rolling in Friday, Cristantello said.

The normal historical range for this day is a 38-degree high and a 23-degree low, according to weather service historical data recorded in Islip. The record high for this day was 59 degrees in 1998. The record low was -1 degree in 1968.