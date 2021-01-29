Howling winds will make Friday feel like -5 to 5 degrees and the polar-like cold will only slightly ease before a possibly 'significant' Sunday to Tuesdaysnowstorm starts Sunday, forecasters said.

So far, the forecast remains for six inches of snow falling during the three-day storm, an estimate that could be refined as soon as Saturday afternoon, John Cristantello, a lead meterologist, with the National Weather Service's Islip office said by telephone.

The storm is courtesy of a splinter of the polar vortex, which swept south, clashing with a mid-Atlantic low pressure system.

"There remains the potential for a significant winter storm late Sunday night into Tuesday as a southern branch storm system interacts with a retreating arctic airmass across the Northeast," the National Weather Service said.

Friday kicks off with the weather service cautioning in a special weather statement that there may be scattered snow showers in Suffolk through 7 a.m. and it issued a wind advisory that runs until 4 p.m.

While the daytime high is expected to reach 22 degrees and the sun will shine, wind gusts could clock in at 45 and even 50 mph, the weather service said.

The low on Friday night will be 13 degrees, and the wind chill will again be a striking factor to consider for anyone venturing out that night, or through much of the weekend.

"Lows tonight will range from the single digits inland, to the lower teens at the coast. These values are around 10 degrees below normal. Winds chills will once again dip below zero," the weather service said.

Saturday’s daytime high is predicted to be 28 degrees — yet the wind chill will make it feel like zero to 10 despite the sunny skies predicted, the weather service said.

Sunday will be an even warmer 32 degrees and also sunny. And then that night there is a 50% chance of snow, with a low around 26 degrees expected.

Snow is likely on Monday, when the odds are 70% and the daytime high will hit 35 degrees.

Tuesday’s chances of snow are just slightly lower at 60%, with a high during the day of 34 degrees expected.

Freezing rain is not out of the question, especially out East.

"There is also the question of some warming in the boundary layer for coastal locations, which could cause a mix with rain. Right now, this potential is limited to near the East End of Long Island. Once again, such details will be difficult to resolve this far out and will likely change," the weather service said.

Boating will be hazadous, with high waves and rough seas, the NWS advised. "Gales will be possible, especially on the ocean, Monday and Tuesday. Seas will build to at least 15 ft on the ocean during the peak of the storm."

The fair weather returns for Wednesday, which should be sunny with a mild daytime high of 37 degrees, the weather service said.

"Drier conditions should return on Wednesday with some hints at a warming trend for the middle of the week," the weather service said.