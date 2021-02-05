Friday starts off with possible flurries and rain that should gradually clear, and Saturday should be fair — though a Sunday storm may bring about two inches of snow, forecasters said.

The weather again will alternate between fine and stormy days early next week, with Monday expected to be sunny ahead of possibly more snow and rain on Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Before that, Friday’s rain should not be intense, the weather service said.

"Light precipitation pivots through the area this morning fairly quickly from southwest to northeast," the weather service said. "From the city and points east and southeast look for primarily light rain through about midday, although some wet snow and a wintry mix cannot be ruled (out) at the onset."

The high for the day should hit 43 degrees though it will be windy, with gusts expected to reach 28 mph.

Saturday sounds inviting: sunny skies with a daytime high of 40 degrees, though the wind chill will make that feel like 20 to 30, as Friday’s wind gusts persist.

For Sunday, the weather service is issuing a hazardous weather statement.

Snow is coming from a coastal system heading toward Cape Cod from the Carolinas.

"This low looks like a classic 4-8 inch snow maker, with amounts dependent on the track," the weather service said.

However, all but one of its models is predicting the storm will track further east, sparing Long Island the higher amounts.

Right now, the weather service puts the odds of snow arriving Sunday at 50%. The daytime high should be just above freezing at 36 degrees.

Highs are expected to be in the mid-30s on Monday.

Highs will be in the 40s on Tuesday, when the weather service says there again is a 50% chance of rain and snow.

Wednesday and Thursday should be at least partly sunny with highs just around freezing, the weather service said.

While much of Long Island still has a fair amount of snow, anyone flood-weary can take comfort in the longer-term forecasts through Feb. 17.

"There are no indications of any widespread heavy rain event or significant snowmelt," the weather service said. "Any snowmelt that does occur should only result in minor rises in river levels."

Estimates for how much snow is sticking around range from nine to 18 inches, with lesser amounts on the East End, the weather service said. The equivalent amount of water in the areas with more snow is 2 to 3½ inches and less than an inch out East, it calculated.