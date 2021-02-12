TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Cold and cloudy today; more snow this weekend

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Friday and Saturday will pretty much be twins with lots of clouds, highs near freezing and wind chill averaging around 20 expected — and then three possible storms are predicted, the forecasters said.

The first storm system, which will strike Saturday night, is partly driven by the polar vortex pushing south: "A piece of the larger arctic high off to the west will build across the northeast on Saturday," the National Weather Service said.

It added, "It appears light snow, possibly mixed with sleet initially Saturday night will transition to a wintry mix of sleet and/or freezing rain for the southern half of the region early Sunday morning."

Less than an inch of snow is expected on Saturday. On Sunday, only a tenth of an inch may fall.

And Monday’s Washington’s Birthday no longer is expected to be fair: There is a 40% chance of freezing rain.

And then Tuesday could hit the trifecta with snow, freezing rain and sleet. The odds of precipitation are 60%, the weather service said.

The sun will finally return on Wednesday, and there is a 30% chance of rain and snow on Thursday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

A senior receives a COVID-19 vaccine from a Resistance to vaccinations exists in communities of color
Ernest Augustus Pinaud Jr., a father of four Ernest Pinaud Jr., longtime Boy Scouts and fire department volunteer, dies at 87 
Students, parents and educators are discussing bringing back Continued ban on extracurricular activities questioned
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz displays a box Queens DA: Investigators seize 1.8 million counterfeit PPE masks
The scene of a triple fatal car crash Man pleads guilty in crash that killed 3, Suffolk DA says
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo holds a storm and Data show higher total of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?