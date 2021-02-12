Friday and Saturday will pretty much be twins with lots of clouds, highs near freezing and wind chill averaging around 20 expected — and then three possible storms are predicted, the forecasters said.

The first storm system, which will strike Saturday night, is partly driven by the polar vortex pushing south: "A piece of the larger arctic high off to the west will build across the northeast on Saturday," the National Weather Service said.

It added, "It appears light snow, possibly mixed with sleet initially Saturday night will transition to a wintry mix of sleet and/or freezing rain for the southern half of the region early Sunday morning."

Less than an inch of snow is expected on Saturday. On Sunday, only a tenth of an inch may fall.

And Monday’s Washington’s Birthday no longer is expected to be fair: There is a 40% chance of freezing rain.

And then Tuesday could hit the trifecta with snow, freezing rain and sleet. The odds of precipitation are 60%, the weather service said.

The sun will finally return on Wednesday, and there is a 30% chance of rain and snow on Thursday.