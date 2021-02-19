Freezing drizzle Friday means roads and sidewalks must be navigated with "extreme caution," the National Weather Service said.

Advising that travel would be hazardous due to icy conditions, the weather service issued a special weather statement for the tri-state area. A winter weather advisory runs through 7 p.m.

And don’t count the snow out yet: sleet and snow may alternate before the two-day storm that arrived Thursday morning departs Friday night.

Up to six inches of snow fell on parts of Long Island Thursday. But whatever falls from the skies on Friday shouldn’t require shovels to clear away.

"An inch or less of snow is expected for Long Island and a few hundredths of ice accretion," the weather service said.

NICE Bus reported early Friday morning that it was experiencing 15 minute system-wide delays due to black ice and detours are in place.

The Long Island Rail Road asked customers to check mta.info or the LIRR TrainTime app before heading out though its crews are out clearing the tracks, it said on Twitter.

Area airports advised travelers on Friday to contact their carriers, with Kennedy Airport warning of flight disruptions and cancellations.

Clear and cold weekend ahead

The multi-state storm that swept into Long Island Thursday finally is easing its grip on the rest of the region.

"The current system that is bringing snow and freezing rain to the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic, as well as rain and thunderstorms to the Southeast, will taper off today while lingering snow showers will continue over much of the interior Northeast and New England through Saturday," the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the weather service, said.

Friday’s high during the day should hit 35 degrees but the wind chill will range from 20 to 25, the weather service said.

There is a 40% chance rain and snow will continue into the night, it advised.

Both Saturday and Sunday should be bright, clear and cold, with temperatures running around freezing before possibly more rain and snow arrives Monday.

Bad day on the roads

Motorists who ventured out on Thursday were taking a risk.

A Nassau police spokesman said there were 191 accidents in the 24-hour period from 6 a.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday.

To put that figure in comparison, Nassau averaged 84 accidents per day in February 2020.

In Suffolk, a police spokesman put the total at 135 accidents from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

That number also appears higher than usual. For instance, Suffolk had an average of 120 daily crashes during the week of Feb. 4 to Feb. 11 in 2020.

Elmont reported the most snow in Nassau County — 5.8 inches as of 10 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said. Deer Park in Suffolk just topped that total, with six inches.