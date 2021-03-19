Friday’s sunshine will offset wind gusts that could hit 36 mph, leading to wind chill values of 20 to 30, though thermometers should hit the mid-40s, the forecasters said.

And after a truly winter-like Friday night, when temperatures will plummet to 22 degrees, look for a sunny and mild weekend — a fitting start to spring on Saturday.

The clear skies should last into mid-week. No rain is forecast until possibly Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

High pressure system moving in

Long Island is benefiting from the departure of the rain- and even tornado-producing system that assaulted the South and moved up the East Coast on Thursday.

"The dynamic low pressure system that brought widespread severe weather across the Deep South to parts of the East Coast is in the process of exiting into the Atlantic," said the Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the weather service.

As the air in low pressure systems rises, water condenses, creating clouds and often rain.

The sunny skies predicted for the Island are courtesy of a high pressure system. As these columns of air sink towards the Earth, they make it harder for clouds and thus rain to develop, the experts say. That is why they often deliver blue skies.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"A large cold high pressure system will build quickly into the Great Lakes today and then dominate much of the eastern half of the U.S. into the weekend," the Weather Prediction Center said.

It added: "Fine and colder than normal conditions will extend down into much of the East Coast as well as through the Deep South."

Friday’s expected daytime high of 44 degrees will be about five to 10 degrees cooler than usual, the weather service said.

Clear night time skies will allow thermometers to slide.

Saturday should be a mild 48 degrees, but anyone out and about early should be advised: the wind chill will make it feel like 15 to 25 until the winds calm later in the day, the weather service said.

The Sunday to Wednesday period should bring at least partly sunny skies, daytime highs in the 50s, and night time lows around freezing.

And then there is 40% chance of rain arriving Wednesday night and lasting into Thursday, the weather service said.