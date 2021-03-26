TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
Long Island weather: Windy as record high hit for second day in row

Kenneth Ticas, 2, of Glen Cove, is shown at Great Neck Estates Park on Friday. Credit: Chris Ware

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Islip reached a record high temperature for the second day in a row as the daytime high reached 77 on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

The previous record, set on March 26, 1976, is 65, three degrees lower, the weather service said.

On Thursday, Islip broke the record set in 1987 by one degree when temperatures reached 66 degrees, said weather service meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki.

Friday also saw gusty winds as high as 43 mph, prompting the weather service to issue a wind advisory that runs from 2 p.m. to midnight.

Other parts of the tristate area also reached record highs on Friday, the weather service said. The high in Central Park was 80 degrees Friday.

Saturday should be cooler, but not by much.

"Temperatures will take a dip on Saturday, but still remain above average throughout much of the eastern half of the country," according to the Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the weather service.

Long Islanders on Saturday are in for some fine weather: sunny with a high near 66 degrees, and the wind gusts should ease to about 22 mph, the weather service said.

Sunday likely will be rainy after 11 a.m. the odds of precipitation are 80% and as much as one inch of rain may fall. Highs should be in the upper 50s.

The Monday to Wednesday period should be at least partly sunny with highs reaching the low- to mid-50s, the weather service said.

There is a 30% chance of rain beginning Wednesday night and lasting into Thursday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

