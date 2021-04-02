Friday should be chilly and breezy, but sunny, after a winter-like night, the forecasters said.

Nassau, just like New York City, is under a freeze warning until 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Friday’s day time high is expected to top out at 42 degrees but the wind chill will make it feel like 25 to 35.

Then look for an even colder night — the low will sink to 29 degrees — ahead of a warmer and sunnier weekend, the weather service said.

The unusual cold prompted the weather service to issue a freeze watch that runs from late Friday night until Saturday morning.

Record-breaking cold possible

The cold front partly responsible for winter’s refusal to quit will cause "widespread freezing temperatures and record-breaking cold" from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Northeast, said the Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the weather service. This "will lead to unseasonably cold temperatures today and Saturday morning but moderating closer to normal by Sunday," the center said.

It added, "Temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees below normal for much of the eastern third of the country, and many daily records for low minimum and maximum temperatures could be set."

Saturday’s high during the day will rebound to 52 degrees, though the wind chill in the morning will make it feel much colder — just 20 to 30, the weather service said.

Then look for a night time low of 38 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday’s day time high should rise to a balmier 58 degrees, the weather service said. Thermometers will fall to about 40 degrees at night.

The Monday to Wednesday stretch should also be sunny and clear, with day time temperatures rising to around 60 degrees or so and dropping into the 40s during the night.

Thursday may bring showers. The odds of precipitation are 30%, the weather service estimated.