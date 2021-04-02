TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Chilly and breezy

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Friday should be chilly and breezy, but sunny, after a winter-like night, the forecasters said.

Nassau, just like New York City, is under a freeze warning until 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Friday’s day time high is expected to top out at 42 degrees but the wind chill will make it feel like 25 to 35.

Then look for an even colder night — the low will sink to 29 degrees — ahead of a warmer and sunnier weekend, the weather service said.

The unusual cold prompted the weather service to issue a freeze watch that runs from late Friday night until Saturday morning.

Record-breaking cold possible

The cold front partly responsible for winter’s refusal to quit will cause "widespread freezing temperatures and record-breaking cold" from the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Northeast, said the Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the weather service. This "will lead to unseasonably cold temperatures today and Saturday morning but moderating closer to normal by Sunday," the center said.

It added, "Temperatures will be 10 to 25 degrees below normal for much of the eastern third of the country, and many daily records for low minimum and maximum temperatures could be set."

Saturday’s high during the day will rebound to 52 degrees, though the wind chill in the morning will make it feel much colder — just 20 to 30, the weather service said.

Then look for a night time low of 38 degrees on Saturday.

Sunday’s day time high should rise to a balmier 58 degrees, the weather service said. Thermometers will fall to about 40 degrees at night.

The Monday to Wednesday stretch should also be sunny and clear, with day time temperatures rising to around 60 degrees or so and dropping into the 40s during the night.

Thursday may bring showers. The odds of precipitation are 30%, the weather service estimated.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

More news

New York State Attorney General Letitia James, on Company donating eggs to settle price-gouging suit
Kayli Zhang, 6, of Garden City, clutches both Vigil touts a message of love to fight hate
A New York State trooper equipped with a NY State police begin deploying body cameras
Developers are proposing a hotel, assisted living units Proposed sale of Gyrodyne property in Smithtown falls through
Police investigate a two-vehicle collision at Middle Country Cops: Driver struck, killed after running red light
A total of 233,754 vaccine doses have been Record 1.4 million COVID-19 shots given in week, Cuomo says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?