Skies will be mostly cloudy with patchy fog during the day on Friday — and there is a slight chance of rain in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday’s high temperature will be 56 degrees and the low will be 46, according to the weather service forecast.

For Friday’s forecast, Long Island’s South Shore is likely to be cooler than the North Shore. And in addition to the possible rain this evening, there’s a slight chance of showers in the central and western parts of the Island, but it’ll be dry on the Twin Forks, said weather service meteorologist Joe Pollina.

Saturday is supposed to be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees, giving way to a chance of rain showers late at night and a low of 50.

Sunday will likely bring showers, mainly after 8 a.m., with a high of 60 degrees and a low around 47 predicted. At night there’s a 50/50 chance of showers too.

The chance of rain doesn’t end until Monday night. The high Monday is expected to be near 56 degrees, and the low will be 43.

No rain is forecast for the rest of next week through Thursday. Highs are expected to be in the upper 50s, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The forecast is for Islip, home to a major measuring site for weather service.