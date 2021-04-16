Friday on Long Island will be cool, with a daytime high of 50 degrees and a 30% chance of showers that could arrive in the afternoon and linger into the evening, forecasters said.

The Island should, however, dodge the inch or so of snow expected in northern Connecticut and much of southeastern New England, according to the National Weather Service.

That snow stems from a coastal storm forming as a low pressure system sweeps in from the Great Lakes, said the Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the weather service.

Friday night on Long Island will feel a bit like winter won't let go: the low will be 39 degrees, the weather service predicted. Wind gusts could reach 22 mph.

"A chilly air mass remains with temperatures as much as 10 degrees below seasonal normal," the weather service added.

Long Islanders should see at least partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday, though once again, it will be cool.

Thermometers should climb into the upper 50s during the day and slip to the mid-40s at night, the weather service said.

Monday and Tuesday should be bright and clear, with daytime highs in the low 60s and night time lows in the mid-40s.

Wednesday has a 30% chance of showers and highs should again be in the low 60s. The sun should return on Thursday, when highs are predicted to be in the upper 50s.