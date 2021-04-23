Friday will be sunny and breezy with a high of 63 degrees — much like Saturday, when winds will be calmer, the forecasters said.

With Friday’s gusts possibly hitting 30 mph and humidity low, the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook because those conditions can allow wildfires to spread.

And for the second day in a row, some New Yorkers on Friday may spot a few snowflakes — though likely not on Long Island.

"Broken clouds and a few flurries (are predicted) in northeast New Jersey and parts of New York City before a mid-level shortwave passage; then sky cover should begin to diminish in those areas," the weather service said.

Those out-of-season flurries are one aspect of the unusual weather seen this spring.

The weather service's Weather Prediction Center is warning Texans and Oklahomans, for example, that two-inch — or larger —hail may be coupled with severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes on Saturday.

Long Islanders, meanwhile, can anticipate a rainy night on Saturday, though showers should hold off until 9 p.m., the weather service predicted. The odds of rain are 90% and as much as half an inch may fall.

Any downpours may end as soon as midday Sunday, when the day time high will reach 60 degrees, the weather service said.

Once again, the odds of showers are 90%. As much as three-quarters of an inch may fall and the winds will return, with gusts of 26 mph predicted.

The rain is part of a much larger low pressure system sweeping in from the Midwest.

"The system will produce rain over parts of the Upper Mississippi Valley/Upper Great Lakes into parts of the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and the Northeast through Sunday," the prediction center said.

And then Long Island’s skies should clear, with sunshine predicted for Monday to Wednesday. Even Thursday should be at least partly sunny.

Temperatures will gradually rise from about 60 degrees on Monday to 68 on Thursday.

"After near-normal temperatures on Sunday and Monday, temperatures return to above normal Tuesday, and by Wednesday temperatures may be as much as 10 degrees above seasonal normal," the weather service said.