Fierce winds will be the main feature on Friday, with isolated gusts potentially hitting 60 mph, the National Weather Service said.

That is more than fast enough to qualify as a gale, which the weather service defines as winds blowing from 39 to 54 mph.

At least Friday's skies will be sunny, and the daytime high should climb to 68 degrees.

Still, the weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook and a wind advisory that will run from 10 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. The powerful winds could topple trees and power lines and blow away anything not tied down.

The strongest winds will be felt from 2 p.m. Friday through 2 a.m. Saturday, the weather service said.

Much of the Northeast will share in the wind storm.

"A rapidly deepening low pressure system is exiting off the New England coastline this morning and will produce high winds from the southern Appalachians to the Northeast," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It advised, "Winds could gust as high as 60 mph between northern Virginia and New Jersey."

The winds, coupled with lower humidity and the lack of what the weather service calls significant rainfall over the last few days "may lead to some fire weather concerns," it cautioned.

No record minimum temperatures were broken on Thursday, weather service meteorologist Nelson Vaz said by telephone, though that had appeared possible.

The weekend starts off with a clear and bright Saturday with a high during the day of 67 degrees. Wind gusts should ease to a top speed of 29 mph, the weather service estimated.

"Saturday will feature breezy conditions in the morning as the high continues to build in, but winds will slowly diminish throughout the day," the weather service said.

It added, "Otherwise, Saturday will be rather tranquil with seasonable temperatures."

There is a 20% chance of showers Saturday night but Sunday should be at least partly sunny, with thermometers reaching 71 degrees during the day.

"Sunday looks to be the warmest day of the period, with high temps several degrees above seasonable," the weather service said.

And then, the weather looks unsettled, due to "a series of low pressure systems tracking along a stalled frontal boundary," the weather service said.

Monday may see rain return. The odds of showers are 40%, the weather service advised.

A daytime high of 66 degrees is anticipated.

Tuesday may also be damp, with a thunderstorm possible by 2 p.m. The precipitation odds are 30%. The daytime high will be 70 degrees, the weather service said.

Showers are likely on Wednesday — the chances are 60% — and it will be slightly cooler during the day, with thermometers rising to 65 degrees.

Thursday, however, should be sunny, and just a few degrees cooler.