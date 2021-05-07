Friday and Sunday — but not Saturday — should be mostly sunny though cool, with thermometers topping out a few degrees below normal in the low 60s, forecasters said.

The odds of a rainy Saturday are 40% and it again will be a bit brisk for spring, with a daytime high of 57 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Until then, Friday’s clear skies arise from a weak high pressure system over northern New England, the weather service explained. High pressure systems can bring out the sun as air in these columns tends to dry and cool as it falls down to Earth.

"More in the way of sunshine is expected for the first half of the day, then more in the way of high-level clouds for the afternoon along with perhaps more of a mid-deck towards evening," the weather service said, referring to a mid-level overcast.

Those clouds will stick around Saturday, when a series of light showers may move through, the weather service said.

The rain is driven by a low pressure system covering much of the Mid-Atlantic that also is responsible for the cooler than usual temperatures.

As the air rises in low pressure systems, it cools, allowing rain drops to form.

"This should result in a line or area of rain/showers across western and northwestern areas Saturday morning which will gradually attempt to shift east into the afternoon and evening," the weather service said.

No flooding is anticipated, as "amounts will be very light across the areas from Saturday morning through early Saturday evening," the weather service said.

For Mother’s Day celebrations on Sunday, earlier is better. After a sunny morning, the weather service said, "clouds will increase quickly during the afternoon with the chance of light rain increasing towards the late afternoon and early evening."

Rain looks likely on Sunday night — the odds are 70% — and on Monday, when the chances of showers ease to 50%, the weather service estimated. The daytime high on Monday will be 60 degrees.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the skies should be at least partly clear, the weather service said, with temperatures rising no higher than the low 60s during the day.