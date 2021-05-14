Clear skies and a high of 71 degrees is what Friday's weather will be like on Long Island.

And aside from possible scattered showers and cloudy nights, that is pretty much what the weather will be like through next Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

A high pressure system, which usually brings dry air and blue skies and which is building in from the Ohio Valley, is expected to linger in the tri-state area, the weather service explained.

At the same time, some troughs — elongated areas of low pressure that allow vapor to condense into rain — might produce a few downpours, it said.

Friday’s clear night time skies will allow the day’s heat to escape.

"There will be a wide range of temperatures for overnight lows once again as the interior cools and the urban and coastal areas remain warmer with light winds along the coast," the weather service said.

The overall low predicted is 51 degrees. The rest of the nights this week also will see thermometers slip to the low to mid-50s.

Saturday’s fine weather should be a close match to Friday’s, with sun and the same daytime high of 71 degrees.

Clouds roll in that night and there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon on Sunday, the weather service said. The high for Sunday during the day will be a bit cooler at 68 degrees.

And on both Sunday and Monday, the weather service said, "surface troughs are expected to develop each day, resulting in the potential for showers and thunderstorms each afternoon."

Sitll, Monday's skies should be mostly clear and the daytime high will be 65 degrees.

Tuesday should also be sunny and daytime thermometers should reach 69 degrees. And then a cold front arrives that night.

"This will continue a slight chance for showers for the tri-state" area, the weather service said. "However, moisture is limited and much of the dynamics seem to pass north of the area."

Wednesday should be sunny and slightly warmer, with a daytime high of 72 degrees.

Thursday’s skies are also expected to be sunny and it will be slightly warmer, with thermometers rising to 74 degrees during the day.