What’s not to like about a Friday promising sunshine and a daytime high of 71 degrees, ahead of a surprisingly warm — for spring — weekend that has only slim chances of showers?

"The main story for the upcoming weekend will be the unseasonably warm temperatures," the National Weather Service said, though it does not anticipate new records will be set. "The dry pattern we have been observing is also likely to continue with only limited chances for a shower or thunderstorm."

The driver for the fine weather, once again, is a high pressure system "centered just offshore," the weather service said.

Air falls to the Earth in these systems, cooling and drying. In low pressure systems, rising air warms, condensing into clouds and rain.

Friday night might be cloudy and on Saturday there is a 20% chance of showers after 2 p.m., the forecasters said.

Saturday’s high should be 76 degrees. Sunday’s high will hit 83 degrees, as a warm front rolls in, which then will be followed by a cold front, the weather service said.

The result is that Monday, while partly sunny, will be much cooler, with a daytime high of 67 degrees expected.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tuesday should be almost a perfect twin. Daytime thermometers will then zoom up to 82 degrees on Wednesday before easing slightly, to 79 degrees, on Thursday.