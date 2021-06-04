Friday’s forecast warns there’s a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms for Long Island, mainly after noon, but a sunny weekend with highs in the 80s is ahead for Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

That chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day Friday drops to a "slight" chance Friday night, according to the 4:53 a.m. forecast taken mid-Island.

The high temperature for Friday is expected to be 75 degrees, the low 62, according to the forecast, which says Saturday will hit 85 degrees and Sunday 88 degrees.

The sunshine is forecast to continue into Monday, with a high near 85 degrees, a temperature expected for much of the week.