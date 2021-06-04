TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Rain today, ahead of a sunny and warm weekend

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Friday’s forecast warns there’s a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms for Long Island, mainly after noon, but a sunny weekend with highs in the 80s is ahead for Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

That chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day Friday drops to a "slight" chance Friday night, according to the 4:53 a.m. forecast taken mid-Island.

The high temperature for Friday is expected to be 75 degrees, the low 62, according to the forecast, which says Saturday will hit 85 degrees and Sunday 88 degrees.

The sunshine is forecast to continue into Monday, with a high near 85 degrees, a temperature expected for much of the week.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

More news

Oyster Bay Town Hall in Oyster Bay is
NYCLU opposes town efforts to establish code enforcement court
A Taco Bell will soon open at the
Taco Bell to open on site of shuttered White Castle
Idicula Daniel of Central Islip died May 6
Idicula Daniel, trainer for India army, dies at 97
Michael A. DuBritz, an engineer at AIL Eaton
Michael DuBritz, engineer at AIL-Eaton Corp., dies at 83
This deer was rescued by the South Country
Deer rescued from Brookhaven canal
Homes on Flaxwood Drive in Holbrook, where there
Holbrook offers connectivity, possibilities, new Amazon statio
Didn’t find what you were looking for?