Wake and repeat: Friday should be just as pleasant a spring day as Thursday, with sunshine, a daytime high of 71 degrees, and a night time low of 59, the forecasters said.

Saturday, Sunday and on into the next week should also be delightful, with one difference: scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible every day until Wednesday, when they should clear out, according to the National Weather Service.

Weather service meteorologist David Radell, describing the slim chance of weekend downpours, said: "It's basically cloudy with a front kind of in the area and a slight chance of showers, kind of really north and west of the area during the day on Saturday."

The weather, he added, "remains unsettled for part of the weekend, Sunday night into Monday."

And showers, he said, should just be "little annoyances here and there."

Saturday, for instance, has a 20% chance of rain after 3 p.m. and daytime thermometers likely will climb to 72 degrees.

A weak front will move through Saturday, the weather service said, "bringing the slight chance of a passing shower for much of the area."

On Sunday, the precipitation odds rise to 40% though the weather service also predicts partly sunny skies and a high during the day of 72 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday should be mostly sunny though once again, the chances of showers are 40% and 30%, respectively. Highs near 77 degrees are expected for both days.

Wednesday and Thursday, at least right now, should be dry, with temperatures climbing into the mid-70s, the weather service said.

The historical records show the heat wave that sent temperatures soaring into summer territory earlier this week was indeed an outlier.

The mean temperature in Islip for June is 68.4 degrees, according to the weather service, whose records in Islip begin in 1963.

The top temperature is 76.6 degrees. The low is 60.2.