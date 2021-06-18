Friday on Long Island should be a fine and slightly warmer day, though showers may arrive around 11 p.m. and continue off and on at least into late Saturday morning, the forecasters said.

"Highs will be in the lower 80s for most locations with portions of urban northeast New Jersey possibly reaching the upper 80s," the National Weather Service said.

Unlike the West, which is now blistering under a heat dome, the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys, where severe storms and floods are expected, and the central Gulf Coast, now threatened by a tropical depression, Long Island’s tranquil weather on Friday results from a high pressure system.

However, that system, with falling air that clears away clouds as it dries and cools, will slide offshore Friday, allowing possible storms to sweep in from the Ohio Valley and western Pennsylvania, the weather service said.

The odds of rain late Friday night are 40%. The odds are 30% on Saturday, mainly before 11 a.m. However, the weather service advised it is possible that "a strong to severe storm" may develop in the late afternoon and early evening on Saturday.

"Saturday still appears warmer and a bit more humid," the weather service said. It predicted daytime highs in the mid- to upper 80s, except by the coast, where it could be cooler.

Sunday should be sunny, with temperatures on Long Island rising to 83 degrees during the day. In the New York City metro area and northeast New Jersey, thermometers could hit the upper 80s to 90 degrees, the weather service said.

"Dew points again look to be in the lower 60s which will keep the heat index values close to actual air temperatures," the weather service said.

Clouds arrive Sunday night, and there is a 40% chance of rain on Monday, when the daytime high should reach 84 degrees.

"Monday could be an outright hot and humid day," the weather service said, though there are complicating factors, including whether a southerly breeze caps temperatures but not the humidity. Another variable is the potential for remnants of Tropical Cyclone Three, now forming in the central Gulf Coast, to track north.

Tuesday could be partly sunny, in-between possible showers and thunderstorms. The odds of downpours are 60%.

A daytime high of 80 degrees is forecast.

"Some heavier downpours are possible in the Monday-Tuesday time period as precipitable waters increase to around 2 inches," the weather service said.

Wednesday and Thursday should see the skies clear as high pressure starts developing, and daytime temperatures will retreat to the high 70s.