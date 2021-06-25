Look for a mostly sunny Friday after early-morning clouds clear away, a cloudy Saturday after possible downpours Friday night and Saturday morning, and a sunny Sunday, the forecasters said.

And then a three-day heat wave sets in, according to the National Weather Service, though it will fall far short of the weekend record-breaking scorcher predicted for the Northwest. Nor is Long Island under any threat of severe storms, unlike much of the Southern Plains to the Great Lakes.

Right now, the weather service said Friday, a weak low pressure center will head through "over or nearby eastern Long Island during the second half of the morning or near noontime."

The warm, rising air of low pressure systems can condense into rain.

"Although warmer and more humid than the past couple of days, high temperatures (will) likely fall short of seasonal norms," the weather service said. The daytime high should hit 77 degrees Friday.

Any nighttime showers on Friday or morning showers Saturday will result from a nearby trough of low pressure, the forecasters said.

Saturday should see thermometers hit 78 degrees during the day.

Sunday, when sunshine will rule the skies and the daytime high will rise to 80 degrees, gets the benefit of a high pressure system over the western Atlantic, according to the weather service. In those systems, falling air cools and dries, so skies typically are clear.

But there is a catch in this forecast: "High pressure over the western Atlantic will then remain the dominant weather feature through the first half of next week, allowing a warm, humid airmass to build into the region," the weather service explained.

"This has the markings of a heat wave," the weather service said, which it defines as a minimum of three days in a row with top temperatures of 90 degrees or above.

"Highs will rise into the upper 80s/lower 90s by Monday from New York City and points north and west, with the lower to mid-80s closer to the coast," the weather service said.

From Monday to Wednesday, it added: "Much of the area during this time will have heat indices of 95 or higher with dew points close to 70, so heat advisories are seeming likely at this time."

Wednesday and Thursday should be at least partly sunny, though both days have the same odds of showers: 30%.

Thursday could be a few degrees cooler: the weather service predicts a daytime high of 83 degrees.