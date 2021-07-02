Friday’s showers and thunderstorms may complicate Fourth of July getaways, and strike again Saturday, but Sunday’s Independence Day holiday should be mostly sunny and not too hot, the forecasters said.

The cooldown should continue into early next week, the National Weather Service said — such a contrast to the heatwave gripping the Northwest which, while still extraordinary, has become less intense.

For Long Island, storms look likely, mostly between 4 p.m. to 5p.m. Friday, with the weather service assessing the odds of rain at 60%. The daytime high should be capped at about 78 degrees.

"Some thunderstorms could produce gusty winds and small hail" on Friday, the weather service warned.

The southwest part of the country may be in for more intense storms, the weather service's Weather Prediction Center said, advising, "Monsoonal moisture will bring wet weather and daily storm chances" to that region.

Back in New York, the risk of downpours slides to 50% on Friday night, and while at most a quarter of an inch of rain is expected, Long Islanders who live in low-lying areas may see minor flooding.

All ocean beaches from New York City to western Suffolk have a moderate rip current risk until Saturday evening, said the weather service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook. The risk is moderate to high in eastern Suffolk.

As a cold front heads toward Nova Scotia, another wave of low pressure will develop, bringing more rain, the weather service said, as its rising air warms and condenses.

And then, a weak high pressure system — in which falling air dries and cools, clearing the skies — starts arriving Saturday night.

With any luck, Saturday’s showers may wait until after 1 p.m., the weather service said.

The odds of rain are 60%. The high for the day should hit 70 degrees, making it the coolest of the next several days.

Downpours again are probable Saturday night. The odds of rain remain the same.

Sunday's holiday should be delightful: look for sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees, the weather service said.

Monday and Tuesday should be hotter, with highs reaching 80 degrees on the former and 85 on the latter.

Tuesday, as steady southwest winds bring more heat, may be hot enough — the 90s are possible in parts of the region — and humid enough for heat advisories to be issued, the weather service cautioned.

Wednesday, however, may see clouds roll in and a trough — or elongated area of low pressure — should reach Long Island from the Great Lakes, said the weather service, which explained that rain should cool temperatures.

The odds of showers on Wednesday are 30%. The daytime high should reach 84 degrees.

On Thursday, those odds of rain rise to 40%. The high for the day is expected to be 80 degrees.

"Beyond Thursday much depends on the development or lack thereof with the remnants of Elsa," the weather service said, referring to the tropical storm that as of 5 a.m. Friday was about 70 miles east-southeast of Barbados, according to the Hurricane Prediction Center, which issued various storm and hurricane watches and warnings for the area.

That storm may possibly trigger rain Friday on Long Island, the weather service said, but its track cannot yet be forecast that far ahead.