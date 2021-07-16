Soggy heat will continue into Friday, with the sun burning away any fog by about 1 p.m., and it will feel around 10 degrees hotter than the official daytime high of 86, the forecasters said.

With the clockwise spin of a high pressure system sitting off the Carolinas pulling warm and humid air into the tri-state area, the weather service issued a heat advisory and a hazardous weather outlook for all of Long Island, except eastern Suffolk, that will last until 8 p.m. Saturday. A heat advisory for eastern Suffolk runs through 8 p.m. Friday.

At least the scorching temperatures should start easing after Friday, when heat indices gauging the twin perils of heat and humidity will stretch into the mid to upper 90s and potentially even hit 100 in parts of northeast New Jersey, the National Weather Service advised.

On the coast, it will be cooler: those indices should top out "closer to 90," the weather service added.

The prospect of high levels of ozone, which can damage lungs, prompted an air quality health advisory to be issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation for Long Island and New York City that runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

Downpours and thunderstorms, which could arrive with a cold front Friday night — the odds of rain are 20% — will remain a theme.

Only Tuesday and Thursday of next week are not expected to see rain, the weather service said.

In the rest of the nation, storms could produce flash floods from the Lower Great Lakes to the Southern Plains "before entering the Northeast on Saturday," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

The Southwest could see intense rain too, while "excessive heat" is again developing in the Northern Plans and Intermountain West.

Back on Long Island, any weekend storms should mainly hold off until around 3 p.m. on Saturday, when the odds of rain are 30%, and on Sunday, when those chances double to 60%. Daytime highs in the low 80s are predicted for both days.

Showers could be intense enough on Saturday and Sunday to cause some minor flooding, and that risk is higher on Sunday, the weather service said.

There is 50% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Monday, and while Tuesday should be dry, Wednesday’s precipitation chances are 30%, it advised.

And the coming days do not look like record-breakers.

"Temperatures will remain near seasonal levels Monday night through Thursday," the weather service said. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid-80s.

The maximum temperature in Islip during July is 81.7 degrees, the minimum is 66 and the mean is 73.9, according to weather service records that begin in 1963.