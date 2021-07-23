Friday and Saturday will be summer days to savor: daytime highs in the low 80s are expected, coupled with sunshine and low humidity.

The fine weather results from a high pressure system, in which falling air dries and cools, though the National Weather Service said isolated sprinkles or storms are possible late Friday afternoon, especially in the northern and eastern parts of the tri-state region.

With a full moon on Friday, the weather service advised, "minor coastal flooding along the western South Shore bays seems likely with the high tides cycles through Friday and Saturday."

A moderate risk of rip currents at ocean beaches also led the weather service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for Saturday.

"Saturday is looking like the most pleasant day of the short term," the weather service said, as a warm front and then a cold front may make for a damp Sunday.

Fronts are the transition zones between different weather patterns.

The risk of downpours and storms intensifies before dawn on Sunday, when the chances of rain are 30%. During the day, the weather service put the odds at 40%, though showers may hold off until 2 p.m. or so.

"Typical summertime heat and humidity returns Sunday night, with overnight lows in the 60s to lower 70s and daytime highs in the 80s to lower 90s," the weather service said.

The forecasts for some other sections of the country also reveal potential hazards, with excessive rain possible in the Southwest and a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in the Upper Midwest through Saturday, according to the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center.

And the dry heat wave in the Northern High Plains and Northern Rockies and parts of the Great Basin again increase the odds of more wildfires.

On Long Island, the forecast for Monday to Thursday shows sunny skies and daytime temperatures officially hovering in the mid-80s — but it could be warmer, and that dreaded humidity will have returned.

Thunderstorms are possible around sunset on Monday, the weather service said.

Further, it said, "A prolonged southerly flow will bring ample moisture into the area, with dew points rising well into the 60s and lower 70s."

Any dew points — which gauge when air cools enough for vapors to condense — above 65 is "oppressive," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says. It describes the 55 to 65 range as muggy; below 55 the air is considered dry.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms Sunday into Monday morning in northeast New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley and much of southern Connecticut, according to the weather service’s Storm Prediction Center.