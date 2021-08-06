Friday morning starts with fog that might be dense in spots, but it should burn off by 8 a.m. or so, allowing for a sunny day with a high of 84 degrees, forecasters said.

Highlighting the threat of fog, the National Weather Service issued a special weather statement. It also released a hazardous weather outlook warning of a high risk of rip currents at ocean beaches through Friday evening.

Saturday should be sunny too, with a high near 83 degrees, the weather service said. But a high pressure system clearing the skies will be heading out to the Atlantic Ocean as a low pressure area nears, which may bring some showers that night.

The falling air in high pressure systems dries and cools, producing clear skies. The warm, rising air in low pressure systems allows vapors to condense.

On Sunday, there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly after 2 p.m., the weather service said. The high is expected to be in the low 80s.

The Canadian Maritimes will send a high pressure system to the Northeast coast starting Sunday, "and a warming trend can be expected" with slightly higher than average temperatures and high humidity, the weather service said.

Other parts of the nation continue to face possibly severe weather, with heavy rain and possible flash floods in the Southeast and powerful storms predicted from the Northern Plains to the Midwest, the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

Scorching heat is expected in the Plains, and much of Northern California, the Northwest, the High Plains and the Midwest will suffer through poor air quality caused by the West’s blazing wildfires, it said.

Possible showers, storms

On Long Island, look for daytime highs from Monday to Thursday to hit the mid-80s and night time lows to fall to the high 60s or low 70s.

While Monday and Tuesday should be mostly sunny, there is a risk of of possible "isolated-scattered showers and thunderstorms" through Thursday, the weather service said.

The chances of rain are 30% for Wednesday and Thursday.