The furnace-like heat wave ends Friday, with possibly intense showers and storms swooping in as soon as the early afternoon — but not before heat indices again shoot into the mid- to upper 90s or even close to 100, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service expanded its heat advisory to include the entire tri-state area through 8 p.m. Friday.

And while any downpours should help cleanse the air, both New York and New Jersey have issued air quality alerts. Lung-scarring ozone — the main component of smog, which is formed when sunlight hits volatile organic compounds released by cars and other motors — is expected to hit unhealthy levels.

A backdoor cold front — swinging in from the east instead of the west, which is the usual pattern — could help induce those downpours, and the weather service cautioned, "any shower or thunderstorm could produce torrential rain."

Western Long Island, New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley all share a "marginal risk" for excessive rainfall. Northeast New Jersy’s risk is assessed a bit higher, at "slight," and a flash flood watch has been issued there because the ground is still water-logged from recent showers, the weather service said.

Looking out to the middle of next week, the remnants of another Caribbean storm, Ida, might bring its tropical rain to the Mid-Atlantic area, the weather service said.

"However, it is too early to know if there will be any hydrologic impacts across our region," the weather service explained.

Now about 50 miles north-northwest of Grand Cayman, the National Hurricane Center said it appears, "Ida will make landfall in Louisiana late Sunday or early Monday."

Rain moving east

Officially, Long Island’s daytime high on Friday should top out at 88 degrees. The odds of showers and storms, beginning after 2 p.m., are 20%, but they will rise to 60% by the evening, the weather service said.

"Coverage of showers and thunderstorms over western portions of the forecast area look to expand and track toward the east as the evening progresses with the front moving through during the first half of the night and a weak area of low pressure develops," it said.

The rising air in low pressure systems allows vapors to condense into rain.

Saturday’s downpour odds are 30%, mostly before 2 p.m., the weather service said.

"Chances for showers and thunderstorms will slowly decrease through the day Saturday as the front pushes toward the southwest and high pressure builds in from the northeast," it said.

And in a boon, the weather service said, "Noticeably cooler temperatures are forecast with temperatures not climbing out of the 80s."

Sunday, thanks to that high pressure system along the New England coast, should be mostly dry, the weather service said, "with just a slight chance of a shower well west of the NYC metro" area.

The falling air in high pressure systems dries and cools, clearing away clouds.

Temperatures from Sunday to Thursday will stick around the upper 70s and low 80s during the day, and retreat to the mid- to upper 60s and low 70s at night.

The return of a warm front could dampen late Sunday night and Monday morning, said the weather service, which put Monday’s odds of rain at 40%.

Tuesday should be sunny, but showers may return Wednesday and Thursday, with the chances of rain bouncing from 30% to 40%.