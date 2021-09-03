Long Islanders can expect at least two days of fine, unusually cool weather, after the massive rainfall that deluged the region this week, forecasters said.

"In (the) wake of the devastating severe weather and historic flooding in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast left behind by Ida, drastically cooler and drier conditions are expected to prevail as a dome of high pressure builds in," the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

That historic storm, which dropped 9.09 inches of rain on Glen Cove in Nassau and 7.2 inches in Mount Sinai in Suffolk, still poses one possible hazard: not all rivers and streams, especially in New Jersey, have receded, the weather service said.

Long Island’s risk appears minimal, however: "Across southeast New York, gauged rivers have fallen below minor levels, but residual minor flood issues are still possible with rivers running much above normal," the weather service said.

Service Friday morning had resumed on the Long Island Rail Road — which was halted by Ida — though not without a few hitches. In a tweet, the LIRR said that the 4:41 a.m. train from Southampton to Penn Station would end at Jamaica due to "a shortage of equipment to Southampton caused by yesterday's storm recovery efforts."

Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, the LIRR said it added five afternoon trains on all branches from Penn Station "for travelers getting an early start on the holiday weekend."

As of 6:21 a.m. Friday, PSEG Long Island had reduced the number of customers without power to 618, according to its outage map. Ida caused about 30,000 outages.

Pleasant weekend ahead, with a few showers

Daytime highs on Friday and Saturday are expected to be in the low to mid-70s. Look for temperatures from Sunday through Wednesday to mainly stick around the mid- to upper 70s during the day, and to fall to the 60s during the nights.

Sunday and Labor Day on Monday may see some showers but at least right now, nothing like Ida’s intense rain is anticipated, the weather service said.

"Rainfall amounts on Sunday into Monday are expected to be minimal," the weather service said.

The odds of rain both days are 30%. Any Sunday downpours should hold off until about 2 p.m., while Monday’s showers should be over by the afternoon.

Despite the odds that after a sunny Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday may also see showers, the weather service pretty much ruled out any heavy downpours.

"No significant hydrologic impacts are anticipated next week," it said.