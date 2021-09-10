Sunny skies, a drying northwest breeze with gusts as swift as 30 mph by the afternoon and a daytime high temperature falling just short of 80 degrees will define Friday’s forecast for Long Island.

For now at least, the weekend looks similarly promising — though Sunday will be warmer — with no rain expected until next week, the National Weather Service said.

Due to Hurricane Larry, about 765 miles southwest of Newfoundland at 5 a.m. Friday, a high surf advisory will run until 9 p.m. Saturday. There also is a high risk of rip currents through that evening, according to the National Hurricane Center and the weather service.

Expected to cross over Newfoundland Friday night and then weaken, Larry could create 5- to 6-foot swells between Fishers Island and Montauk, said the weather service, which expanded its small craft advisory for New York Harbor to that area as well. That advisory runs until 6 a.m. Sunday.

Further, it said, "Breakers should be about the same as offshore wave heights (6-9 ft), and minor beach erosion/beach flooding appear likely."

The northwest breeze, however, should limit the threat of coastal flooding in back bays and coastal Connecticut.

Warm and sunny weekend

Saturday should also be a day to make outdoor-lovers smile: sunny with daytime highs reaching the 70s, thanks to a cloud-vanishing high pressure system.

And then a warming trend sets in that night.

"Temperatures will warm up throughout the weekend along the East Coast, culminating in the return of typical summer-time warmth in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast by Sunday," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

As that high pressure system, with its falling and drying air, heads offshore, the weather service said, "a very warm day (is) expected on Sunday, with highs just shy of 90 in urban northeast New Jersey," and temperatures hitting the lower to mid-80s in the rest of the tri-state area.

Monday and Tuesday should be similarly sunny, with slightly cooler temperatures, as a high pressure system forms north of the area.

There is a "slight chance" of thunderstorms Tuesday and then another cold front could arrive on Wednesday, though there "is only a slight chance of precipitation," the weather service said.