Friday might be a promising start to the weekend after all: the chances of rain have fallen to just 20% and while it will be cloudy and damp, the daytime high will be a comfortable 74 degrees, forecasters said.

And then look for clear skies, coupled with warmer temperatures than usual through the weekend and into Wednesday night, when showers will likely arrive and could last into Thursday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to peak in the low 80s on Saturday and then hover around the upper 70s, the National Weather Service said. At night, thermometers mainly will stick around the low 60s.

Coastal flooding possible

Friday’s overcast is not due to western wildfire smoke. Instead, the weather service pinned it on two forces that will create a moist east-northeast wind.

Those forces are a weakening cloud-clearing high pressure system over New England, and to the south, a rain-bringing low pressure system — which was about 100 miles south-southeast of North Carolina’s Outer Banks at 2 a.m. Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center — that likely will turn into a tropical depression in the next day or so.

That low pressure system, though expected to stay out in the Atlantic Ocean as it climbs the Eastern Seaboard, will send large waves towards the beaches. There is a high risk of rip currents through Saturday evening, said the weather service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook.

"The combination of southerly swells and an approaching full moon could bring water levels close to minor coastal flood benchmarks during the evening high tides this weekend," the weather service advised.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Among the areas most at risk are Nassau’s South Shore backs bays, it added.

There is one more factor, in addition to that humid north-northeast wind, that might dampen Friday: a weak upper-level low pressure system. The combination "could trigger an isolated shower today at almost anytime," the weather service said, though any rainfall will be brief.

On Saturday, the tri-state area should escape the downpours and storms that may sweep through to the north and west as a cold front swings down from the Lower Great Lakes. The dense air in cold fronts can lift moisture-laden air ahead of them, which then rises and cools, so vapors form.

And then a strong high pressure system will come from Canada, the weather service said, "allowing for dry and clear conditions from Sunday night through at least the middle of the week."

After that, humidity will return with a south-southeast wind, as a low pressure system and strong cold front start heading toward the metropolitan area, possibly bringing some mid-week rain.