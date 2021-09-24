TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Rain continues today, ahead of mostly sunny weekend

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Friday may be a washout — the odds of more showers and possible storms are 80% —but Saturday should be mostly sunny, and then, perhaps after some late-night sprinkles, the Sunday to Tuesday stretch will be a sunny one, forecasters said.

Friday's rain, with as much as one inch expected in spots, results from a cold front stretching from New England to Florida and now pushing west, the National Weather Service said.

Eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut will likely get the most rain Friday, as the front has already reached western Suffolk and New Haven, Connecticut.

And, the weather service said, the showers and thunderstorms are moving through quicker than initially predicted, which lessens the threat of floods.

A flash flood watch issued for Nassau through 8 a.m. Friday has been called off early.

Central Park had gotten just over one inch of rain as of 9 p.m. Thursday, the weather service said. Rainfall totals for Long Island were not yet reported.

At Atlantic Ocean beaches, there is a high risk of rip currents through Friday evening, said the weather service, which issued a hazardous weather outlook.

After Friday, when a daytime high of 68 degrees is predicted, look for temperatures during the days to rise to the mid-70s over the next week. At night, temperatures are expected to slide to the low 60s, and possibly down into the 50s and even into the 40s in the lower Hudson Valley.

As the cold front causing Friday's rain stalls just east of Long Island, a rain-causing low pressure system will develop along it, which means the East End and southeast Connecticut might see some showers on Saturday night, the weather service said.

And then the skies should be clear until Tuesday night, when a cold front sliding south toward the tri-state area might bring showers, before skies again clear on Wednesday and Thursday.

An offshore low pressure system may then swing in, making for a damp Thursday night, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

