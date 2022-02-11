Long Island weather: Warmer temperatures continue Friday but won't last with snow in the forecast
Friday on Long Island will be sunny with a high of 51 degrees and light morning breezes, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday will bring even warmer weather, with a high of 53 degrees and winds gusting to 21 miles per hour.
But the pleasant weather will not last.
After 1 a.m. Sunday the Island faces a 40 percent chance of snow and temperatures once more below freezing, according to the forecast out of Upton,. The service predicted clouds and a 50 percent chance of snow Sunday, with night temperatures dropping to 15 degrees.
The work week will bring daytime temperatures in the 30s and low 40s and a series of frigid nights, with temperatures in the 20s.