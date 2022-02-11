Friday on Long Island will be sunny with a high of 51 degrees and light morning breezes, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will bring even warmer weather, with a high of 53 degrees and winds gusting to 21 miles per hour.

But the pleasant weather will not last.

After 1 a.m. Sunday the Island faces a 40 percent chance of snow and temperatures once more below freezing, according to the forecast out of Upton,. The service predicted clouds and a 50 percent chance of snow Sunday, with night temperatures dropping to 15 degrees.

The work week will bring daytime temperatures in the 30s and low 40s and a series of frigid nights, with temperatures in the 20s.