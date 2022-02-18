Though a high wind warning remained in effect for much of Long Island into Friday morning, with damaging gale-force wind gusts still expected, it seems many areas escaped serious wind and weather-related damage overnight from the storm system moving rapidly through our area.

As of 5 a.m. PSEG Long Island was reporting just 141 active outages affecting 5,364 customers — meaning that electrical service was at more than 99.5 percent unaffected by outage.

There were scattered outages in Nassau and Suffolk, none of them more than a handful of customers, with the North Shore from Lloyd Harbor east to Port Jefferson appearing to be hardest hit.

The weather service said winds of 30-40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are still likely Friday morning, along with continuing rainfall.

In addition to the high wind warning for eastern Nassau and all of Suffolk, the weather service has a gale warning in effect for New York Harbor and the western Long Island Sound, as well as a storm warning in effect for the eastern Sound and the Atlantic Ocean out to the continental shelf. The high wind warning will remain in effect until 10 a.m., while the gale warning will become a gale watch at 1 p.m. and the storm warning will also become a gale watch -- except at 10 a.m.

The gale watch in both cases will remain in place through Saturday night, the weather service said.

A Thursday night advisory from the weather service said there was "high confidence" that the entire Tri-state area will see winds from 45 mph to 55 mph. But, the weather service forecast noted: "The coverage and magnitude of damaging wind gusts (60 to 65 mph) across Long Island and southeastern CT will be dependent on how much of the intense winds from several hundred feet above the ground can mix down." The temperature Thursday on Long Island climbed into the high 60s but by Saturday night, the low is forecast to be 15 degrees.

It was 62 degrees as of 5:30 a.m. with overcast skies and rain and rain squalls remaining in some areas. The weather service said snow showers and snow squalls are possible Saturday due to the return of that frigid air.

PSEG Long Island, which just this month completed the long-awaited rollout of a new higher-level storm outage computer system, said Thursday it was prepared, with Michael Sullivan, the company vice president of transmission and distribution, issuing a statement that read: "PSEG Long Island is ready for the impending heavy rain, gusty winds and possible thunderstorms expected tonight and into tomorrow morning. As we watch the forecast, we have performed system and logistic checks, and have additional personnel ready to respond safely and as quickly as possible."

The utility's website was reporting 13 outages affecting 693 customers as of 10:30 Thursday night, and commercial airliners continued in an out of area airports.

As of 5:30 a.m. Friday the number of affected customers still was fewer than 6,000 -- with little more than 150 active outages Islandwide.