A winter weather advisory remains in effect for much of Long Island until 10 a.m. Friday with an overnight wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain making for icy and, in some places treacherous, road conditions for the morning rush hour. However, area traffic cameras and reports from the National Weather Service suggest the Island missed the worst of the storm, which hit areas further north with heavy snow.

As of 5:30 a.m., temperatures across Long Island were hovering right around the freezing mark.

The weather service said the Island can expect freezing rain and sleet to continue through morning into early afternoon before turning to straight rain and then finally subsiding Friday evening. Expect temperatures to drop into the 20s around then.

Local airports were showing minor, scattered delays ealry Friday, while the Long Island Rail Road was reporting trains running on time.

The New York State Department of Transportation was reporting road flooding at the Grand Central Parkway-Long Island Expressway interchange, and near the Horace Harding Expressway, but said otherwise most major roads appeared fine and passable — though they remained slick.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for all Long Island waters and will remain in effect for the Long Island Sound, Peconic and Gardiners bays until 6 p.m., and for all South Shore waters until 11 p.m., the weather service said.

The good news is that Long Island can expect sunny skies over the weekend, though temperatures will again hover right around freezing on Saturday and in the low 40s on Sunday.